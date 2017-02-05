 
Population and Aging in Asia: The Growing Elderly Population

Asia's elderly population is projected to reach nearly 923 million by the middle of this century. As a result, the region is on track in the next few decades to become one of the oldest in the world. Governments in Asia are generally poorly prepared for this vast change that will have wide...
COMPUTEX 2017 to lead the ICT shows with innovations
Feb 05, 2017

After a successful transformation in 2016, the organizers of COMPUTEX, TAITRA (Taiwan External Trade Development Council) and TCA, are looking to top last year’s...
High-End Electric Vehicles & Heavy Bikes on Display at TWTC Exhibition Hall 1 Starting on April 20
Feb 04, 2017

TAIPEI - The 2017 "Taiwan International Motorcycle Industry Show" and the "Taiwan International Electric Vehicle Show" will be held at the TWTC Exhibition Hall 1...
More Than 300 Entries Received for The Inaugural Singapore Interior Design Awards
Feb 04, 2017

- Underscores Singapore’s stature in the global interior design community and offers new growth opportunities for Singapore’s interior designers worldwide...
New Research Reveals Reducing Costs and Environmental Standards are Key Priorities for the Global Tank Storage Industry
Feb 03, 2017

Boosting capacity, reducing costs and meeting environmental standards are key priorities for operators in 2017 as the oil price slowly rebounds and demand for...
Taiwan to Showcase High-tech Hand Tools and Hardware at Eisenwarenmess 2016
Feb 01, 2017

There will also be a Taiwan Hardware and HandTool e-Commerce Pavilion featuring the key B2B platforms of Taiwan in Hall 2.2A020. Among the platforms will be...
Intertextile Shanghai Home Textiles Returns Amid Peak Sourcing Period in China
Jan 26, 2017

HONG KONG --(ASIA TODAY)- With around 200 exhibitors already confirmed to participate, the Spring Edition of Intertextile Shanghai Home Textiles is set to return...
Taiwan Hardware Show 2017 Exclusive for Premium Products
Jan 25, 2017

TAIPEI --(ASIA TODAY)-- The annual Taiwan Hardware Show (THS) will be back this year with the latest premium products manufactured by international and Taiwan’s...
Abu Dhabi to host major conference to tackle Middle East and North Africa food challenge
Jan 24, 2017

MENA Food Production 2030 launches at Global Forum for Innovations in Agriculture

Abu Dhabi, UAE, 23 January 2017: Abu Dhabi is set to play a leading...
Overflowing with Scandinavian design at Stockholm Furniture & Light Fair
Jan 24, 2017

Stockholm Furniture & Light Fair, February 7-11, is the world’s largest meeting place for Scandinavian furniture and light design. This is further enhanced...
New Format StocExpo Europe 2017 Conference Unveiled
Jan 23, 2017

StocExpo Europe 2017 returns to The Ahoy Rotterdam on 28-30 March with a brand-new conference format designed to boost networking and enable terminals, traders,...
Major waterfront projects turning UAE into next global leisure marine destination
Jan 22, 2017

Dubai International Boat Show marks 25-year milestone with global showcase as spectacular new developments look to boost thriving boating and watersports...
Giftionery Taipei Enters Its 71st Year in 2017
Jan 20, 2017

The 71st edition of Taiwan's longest running exhibition, Giftionery Taipei, will be held at TWTC Hall 1 from April 26 to 29, 2017. The show will gather 530...
Overseas pavilions to reveal region-specific lighting developments
Jan 19, 2017

HONG KONG --(ASIA TODAY)-- From 9 – 12 June 2017, Asia’s most influential and comprehensive lighting and LED event – the Guangzhou International Lighting...
New INNOVATE SHELTER competition launched for AP Housing Forum
Jan 19, 2017

HONG KONG, January 19, 2017 --(ASIA TODAY)-- For the first time, applications are being accepted for the ‘INNOVATE.SHELTER’ competition, a new Asia-Pacific...
IFFS 2017 Melds Trade and Design In A Powerhouse Event
Jan 18, 2017

Singapore, 18 January 2017 --(ASIA TODAY)--　With barely two months to the International Furniture Fair Singapore 2017, preparations for the show are now in full...
IMPACT Continuously Organized SIMA ASEAN 2017 Aiming to Develop Agriculture Sector
Jan 18, 2017

Bangkok, Thailand --(ASIA TODAY)-- IMPACT, together with COMEXPOSIUM and AXEMA from France, presents the 3rd editions of SIMA ASEAN Thailand 2017 – Asia’s...
New Silkroutes Group to Take 80% Stake in New York Broker-Dealer and Investment Bank CG Capital Markets for US$14.4m
Feb 02, 2017

SINGAPORE - New Silkroutes Group Limited ("NSG") will acquire an 80% stake in New York-based CG Capital Markets Holdings LLC ("CGCMH") and all its subsidiaries,...
CITIC Telecom CPC Completes Linx Telecommunications Acquisition
Feb 01, 2017

HONG KONG - CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ("CITIC Telecom CPC"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited ("CITIC...
AGTech Makes Breakthrough in Official China Poker Market
Jan 18, 2017

(18 January 2017, Hong Kong): - AGTech Holdings Limited (together with its subsidiaries "AGTech") is pleased to announce that AGTech was recently awarded an...
Dialog Semiconductor Powers Next-Generation Connected Cars
Jan 18, 2017

Automotive-grade, multiphase 12A DC-DC buck converter offers high efficiency over a wide output range
CNIT Signs Follow-up Sale of Cloud-based Elevator Ad Terminals for Beijing and Shanghai
Jan 18, 2017

SHENZHEN, China, January 17, 2017 -- China Information Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq:CNIT), a provider of cloud-app technologies for city IoT platforms, digital ad...
Kerry Logistics Crowned Outstanding Logistics Solution Provider at Quamnet Outstanding Enterprise Awards 2016
Jan 15, 2017

Hong Kong, 13 January 2017 - Kerry Logistics Network Limited ('Kerry Logistics' or the 'Company'; Stock Code 636.HK), Asia's leading logistics service provider,...
Colt to Invest Significant Capital in Asia with Series of Metro Area Network Initiatives
Jan 12, 2017

Singapore, Hong Kong and Tokyo - Colt, the global high bandwidth network provider, announced today it will expand and enhance the Colt IQ Network(TM) in...
Asian Scientist Launches Asia's First Supercomputing Magazine
Jan 05, 2017

AsianScientist (Jan. 5, 2017) --(ASIA TODAY)-- Singapore-based publisher Asian Scientist Publishing Pte Ltd has launched Supercomputing Asia, a new print title...
Changi Airport launches Living Lab to create next generation of solutions for the airport
Jan 05, 2017

SINGAPORE, 5 January 2017 – Changi Airport is set to transform its operations for the future, with a new S$50 million programme to drive innovation over the next...
Evonik successfully completes acquisition of Air Products specialty additives business
Jan 04, 2017

• Transaction approved by antitrust authorities
• Integration process underway
• Synergies of US$80 million and tax benefits with net present value...
Taiwan ERG Data Center ready to analyze satellite launched in Japan
Jan 25, 2017

Tainan, Taiwan - The Exploration of energization and Radiation in Geospace (ERG) satellite mission co-led by research centers in Japan and Taiwan was launched at...
Construction Set To Begin For World’s Tallest Twin Tower In Phnom Penh
Jan 22, 2017

A Chinese construction consortium won a $2.7-billion contract to build a 133-story twin-tower commercial skyscraper in Phnom Penh which – at a height of 560...
A Taste of Southeast Asia
Jan 21, 2017

Southeast Asian F&B brands see Hong Kong as a key market in their expansion plans.

Often dubbed the food capital of Asia, Hong Kong’s culinary scene...
Encouraging Asia's Young Women to Pursue Science and Technology
Jan 15, 2017

Women scientists strengthen network in Lower Mekong

January 2017—My Bach, a biotechnology undergraduate student in Hanoi, is passionate about pursuing a...
Mobile-first Market
Jan 14, 2017

Despite low levels of Internet penetration, Indonesia is considered among the most potentially lucrative e-commerce markets in Southeast Asia.

By ASEAN...
First Homemade Smartphone Brand Launched In Laos
Jan 12, 2017

Laos’ first domestic smartphone brand will be introduced to shops and agencies in Vientiane and the country’s provinces this month after a local IT company began...
The Art of Doing Business in China
Jan 03, 2017

A dynamic business environment, evolving regulations, and weak due diligence are some of the challenges facing new business entrants in China.
Filipino Students Regain Access to Clean Water After Typhoon Damage
Feb 05, 2017

Without running water, students face hygiene challenges and education is disrupted

Romyla Macanas and Ella Maeh Lopez know how essential clean water is...
Giving Thanks to Asia's Smallholder Farmers this Lunar New Year
Jan 27, 2017

SINGAPORE - As Asia and the world prepare to celebrate the Lunar New Year, CropLife Asia encouraged those ringing in the 'Year of the Rooster' to remember the...
Asia Foundation and Ulaanbaatar City Sign MoU on Urban Green Development Collaboration
Jan 26, 2017

Ulaanbaatar, January 24, 2017 — On January 19, The Asia Foundation’s Country Representative in Mongolia Meloney C. Lindberg and J. Batbayasgalan, Ulaanbaatar’s...
Asia Embraces Creative Technology to Enhance Agriculture
Jan 25, 2017

Innovations like the ‘net house’ offer farmers a way to greater prosperity

January 2017—Fish farmer turned entrepreneur, Gibran Huzaifah, 26, strives...
Laos To Build More Hydropower Plants
Jan 02, 2017

Despite domestic and regional criticism, the government of Laos sticks to its plan to build more hydropower plants in the country in its aim to become the “...
Myanmar Farmers Enter Modern Age With 3D Printing Technology
Dec 28, 2016

Farmers in Myanmar, notoriously under-equipped with agricultural tools, made a virtue out of necessity of deploying 3D printing technology to create bespoke...
Asia’s greenest countries
Dec 19, 2016

Asia is rapidly emerging as the leading continent for advanced green technologies. Three countries – each with different focuses – offer the rest of the world...
UN agency urges investing in agriculture science and technology to achieve 2030 zero hunger target
Dec 14, 2016

13 December 2016 – The United Nations announced today at a meeting of the world’s top agricultural scientists, that in order to achieve world’s Sustainable...
 
 