 
SETA and BMI Research Announce a Partnership to Push SETA to Energy Learning Platform

Bangkok --(ASIA TODAY)-- BMI Research, one of leading global provider of expert analysis, insights and forecasts, today announced a knowledge partnership with SETA, Sustainable Energy & Technology Asia, the world class energy conference and exhibition featuring over 10,000 attendees and...
iMT Taiwan 2016 Unveiled Top Technologies from Asia's Metal Industry Leaders
Dec 30, 2016

TAIPEI --(ASIA TODAY)-- With 137 exhibiting companies from 15 countries, International Metal Technology Taiwan (iMT Taiwan) 2016 concluded with high spirits. For...
TCEB Unveils Development Strategies and Action Plans for 2017
Dec 27, 2016

Bangkok, 22 December 2016 - TCEB today announced its 2017 MICE Development Plan, reflecting the Government's vision to drive the country towards stability,...
Dubai Hosts the 1st Edition of Men's Health Congress
Dec 23, 2016

Dubai– United Arab Emirates, 23rd of December 2016: INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions --(ASIA TODAY)-- member of INDEX Holding announced the 1st edition of Men’s...
Taiwan Excellence Pavilion Participated in the Thailand Innovation & Design Expo
Dec 22, 2016

Taiwan Excellence participated in the Thailand Innovation & Design Expo (TIDE) for the second time. Taiwan Excellence joined TIDE two years ago, and received...
Taipei hands over World Design Capital designation to Mexico City at December 2016 Convocation Ceremony
Dec 22, 2016

Taipei celebrates year of design-led achievements and looks forward to continued integration of design thinking into urban living

Wednesday, December 21,...
2,000+ Buyers Visit First HKTDC Lifestyle Expo In New Delhi
Dec 21, 2016

21 December 2016 – The inaugural HKTDC Lifestyle Expo in New Delhi welcomed more than 2,000 trade buyers during its two-day run on 19 and 20 December 2016, as...
Exhibitors Are Enthusiastic to Introduce Their Latest Industrial Automation Technologies at SIAF 2017
Dec 21, 2016

Industry enthusiastic about SPS – Industrial Automation Fair Guangzhou 2017: over 90% of exhibition space booked
Concurrent seminars will gather...
35 concurrent events offered excellent insights into industry developments at Water Expo China 2016
Dec 20, 2016

HONG KONG --(ASIA TODAY)-- Water Expo China 2016, held from 15 – 17 November at the New China International Exhibition Center in Beijing, was jointly organised...
3D Printing Asia Zone returns as a show highlight of Asiamold 2017
Dec 19, 2016

GUANGZHOU --(ASIA TODAY)-- The 11th edition of Asiamold – Guangzhou International Mould & Die Exhibition will open its doors from 1 – 3 March 2017 at the...
Eco Asia Conference facilitated dialogue between governments, private sectors and NGOs
Dec 19, 2016

HONG KONG --(ASIA TODAY)-- Eco Expo Asia 2016 closed amid great acclaim with record-breaking exhibitor and visitor numbers. Held from 26 – 29 October, the Expo...
Registration for 6th Asia-Pacific Housing Forum Opens: "No Housing, No Good Outcomes"
Dec 19, 2016

Hong Kong event in September 2017 is expected to draw more than 300 delegates
Food Table in Japan 2017 - The Starting Point of Food Business
Dec 16, 2016

TOKYO --(ASIA TODAY)-- FOOD TABLE in JAPAN 2017 Organizer Consortium will hold four concurrent exhibitions and business talk events concerning food from February...
The 51st Supermarket Trade Show 2017 Returns in February
Dec 16, 2016

TOKYO --(ASIA TODAY)-- The New Supermarket Association of Japan [Head Office: Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, President: Kiyoshi Yokoyama (CEO of ARCS COMPANY, LIMITED)]...
January Asian Financial Forum To Analyse Economic Outlook
Dec 15, 2016

15 December 2016 – The 10th Asian Financial Forum (AFF), jointly organised by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government and the Hong Kong...
The Prime Minister and Minister of Petroleum and Energy Confirmed for the Papua New Guinea Petroleum & Energy Summit
Dec 15, 2016

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea --(ASIA TODAY)-- The inaugural Papua New Guinea Petroleum & Energy Summit is the only strategic event endorsed by the Ministry...
Airport Show to Showcase Airport Expansion Plans in Middle East
Dec 14, 2016

UAE to record 5.9 per cent annual growth in international passengers; $100 billion worth of airport expansion projects in the GCC; Passenger demand to double...
TCL Display Formed a Joint Venture with Wuhan CSOT and Officially Changes Company Name to China Display Optoelectronics Technology (CDOT)
Dec 30, 2016

(30 December 2016, Hong Kong) - TCL Display Technology Holdings Limited ("TCL Display" or the "Group"; HKSE stock code: 334), the leading provider of small-to-...
Azure Power Wins 50 MW Solar Power Project under SECI Auction
Dec 27, 2016

NEW DELHI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Azure Power (NYSE:AZRE), a leading solar power producer in India, announced that it has won a 50 MW solar power project under the...
ETRI Leads the World in Broadcasting and Media Technology
Dec 24, 2016

Daejeon, KOREA - ETRI's broadcasting and media technology has been globally recognized as a leader of related technologies around the world. ETRI is gaining...
SATO Acquires Inline Digital Printing Leader DataLase
Dec 22, 2016

Tokyo, December 22, 2016 --(ASIA TODAY)-- SATO, a leading global provider of Auto-ID solutions that empowers workforces and streamlines operations acquired a...
8IH's Hemus successfully organised DJ Run Festival in Yangon, Myanmar
Dec 21, 2016

21 December 2016, Singapore - 8I Holdings Limited (ASX: 8IH) ("8IH" or "the Group") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Hemus Pacific Private Limited ("...
China Mobile’s MIGU Partners with ODG to Bring Augmented Reality to Consumers in China
Dec 19, 2016

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ODG (Osterhout Design Group), a leading designer and manufacturer of augmented, virtual and mixed reality smartglasses and...
Construction of Changi Airport Terminal 4 Completed
Dec 16, 2016

SINGAPORE, 16 December 2016 – Changi Airport Group (CAG) announced today the completion of construction for its new passenger terminal building, Terminal 4 (T4...
Rickmers Group wins new customer Samudera Indonesia and shipmanagement of further vessels
Dec 15, 2016

Hamburg, 14 December 2016 --(ASIA TODAY)-- Samudera Indonesia has appointed Rickmers Shipmanagement, which belongs to the Rickmers Group, as the new Technical...
Royal HaskoningDHV Assists Singapore with New Land Reclamation Method
Dec 14, 2016

Singapore pilots Dutch land reclamation approach

Amersfoort, the Netherlands, 12 December 2016 --(ASIA TODAY)-- Singapore has announced it will build a...
Arcadier Launches DIY Online Marketplace Solution for Rentals and Services
Dec 14, 2016

Singapore --(ASIA TODAY)--December 2016: Since the beta launch of Arcadier Marketplaces in July 2016 more than 400 marketplaces from around the world have been...
CUHK Leads Multinational Study on New Treatment Paradigm for Mutated Lung Cancer
Dec 30, 2016

A multinational study led by the Faculty of Medicine of The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) has led to new treatment paradigm for epidermal growth factor...
Indonesia Revives Plan To Cut Three Zeros From Its Rupiah Banknotes
Dec 27, 2016

Just on the day when Indonesia’s central bank revealed newly designed rupiah notes that will replace the ones in use since the year 2000, the bank’s Senior...
Cracking the Holy Grail
Dec 21, 2016

With China among the world's largest e-commerce markets, digital businesses are facilitating cross-border sales between European vendors and mainland consumers...
A Quick Intro to Digital PR
Dec 13, 2016

We live in a noisy world. With so many sources of information, education, entertainment, and news, it’s becoming harder for PR professionals to deliver their...
Finding Talent that Thrives on Change
Dec 13, 2016

Alif Khalfan heads product development at Disney Consumer Products and is constantly on the lookout for top talent. He offers his insights on where education is...
Cashing in on Credit
Dec 09, 2016

Low credit card use in Southeast Asia is driving demand for online payment services.

ASEAN's rapid economic growth – together with its typically young and...
Teachers Accelerate Learning in Rural Philippines
Dec 07, 2016

New practices in multigrade classrooms develop 1 million new readers

November 2016—Multigrade classrooms—which combine classes of students from at least...
Doctors Use 3D Printed Models to Plan Surgeries
Nov 19, 2016

With the advance of medical technology, physicians need to communicate not only with patients but also with engineers. The definition of “professional" now...
Myanmar Farmers Enter Modern Age With 3D Printing Technology
Dec 28, 2016

Farmers in Myanmar, notoriously under-equipped with agricultural tools, made a virtue out of necessity of deploying 3D printing technology to create bespoke...
Asia’s greenest countries
Dec 19, 2016

Asia is rapidly emerging as the leading continent for advanced green technologies. Three countries – each with different focuses – offer the rest of the world...
UN agency urges investing in agriculture science and technology to achieve 2030 zero hunger target
Dec 14, 2016

13 December 2016 – The United Nations announced today at a meeting of the world’s top agricultural scientists, that in order to achieve world’s Sustainable...
Women Use Solar Power to Light Up Rural Villages in India
Dec 08, 2016

Social enterprise creates jobs while promoting clean energy

“We are extremely happy and will continue our services for income generation and for changing...
Pollution shrinks VN GDP by 5%
Nov 30, 2016

HÀ NỘI — Each year, environmental pollution causes Việt Nam an economic loss of 5 per cent of its gross domestic product (GDP) and the figure is expected to rise...
​NTU to build an offshore integrated system of renewable energy sources
Nov 21, 2016

Nanyang Technological University (NTU Singapore) is building an offshore system that will integrate multiple renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, tidal...
Lao PDR Weaves a Renewable Energy Future
Nov 18, 2016

Thongkang Village, Lao People’s Democratic Republic - Construction of the Nam Ngum hydropower plant started in 1968. Harnessing the power of the country’s...
ACE and IRENA Joint Report Indicates that Achieving Renewable Energy Target Saves the Region Money
Oct 28, 2016

SINGAPORE, 27 October 2016 --(ASIA TODAY)-- The ASEAN Centre for Energy (ACE) and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) launched Thursday their joint...
 
 