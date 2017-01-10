 
Cracking the Holy Grail

With China among the world's largest e-commerce markets, digital businesses are facilitating cross-border sales between European vendors and mainland consumers.

For anyone involved in e-commerce, China is clearly the country to crack. In 2015, retail e-commerce sales in the Chinese...
The Future of Networked Communications: Transformative Innovations for Every Industry
Jan 10, 2017

InfoComm China 2017, Asia Pacific’s premier professional AudioVisual and Information Communications Technology show, to feature exciting new platforms and richer...
Asia’s Largest Licensing Show Opens Today
Jan 08, 2017

9 January 2017 – Hong Kong is Asia’s foremost licensing hub, and the Hong Kong International Licensing Show, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council...
ISH China & CIHE 2017 debuts intelligent household solutions in an extended home comfort product profile
Jan 04, 2017

SHANGHAI --(ASIA TODAY)-- ISH China & CIHE – China International Trade Fair for Heating, Ventilation, Air-Conditioning, Sanitation & Home Comfort Systems...
A Great Success of TIM Expo and EDME Expo
Jan 04, 2017

SHANGHAI --(ASIA TODAY)-- Commitment to provide the solutions of thermal insulation, fire prevention, waterproof and finishing system for sustainable building,...
Innovation on Show at StocExpo Europe 2017
Jan 04, 2017

More than 200 organisations, including Honeywell, Emerson Automation Solutions, Verwater, Endress+Hauser, Siemens and Silverwing have already booked stands for...
Philippines International Beauty Trade Show Pioneer is Back at philbeauty 2017
Jan 03, 2017

MANILA, Philippines, Jan. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- philbeauty, the pioneer and the only international beauty trade show in the Philippines, is back for its third...
TAIPEI CYCLE to Celebrate 30th Anniversary in 2017
Jan 03, 2017

TAITRA will be holding the 30th edition of TAIPEI CYCLE at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center and TWTC Exhibition Hall 1 on March 22-25, 2017.

In...
TIMTOS 2017 to Host Record Number Exhibitors
Jan 03, 2017

The Taipei International Machine Tool Show (TIMTOS 2017) is set to open at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center on March 7, 2017.

According to show...
Taiwan's Agriculture Shines at Taiwan International Fruit and Vegetable Show
Jan 02, 2017

KAOHSIUNG --(ASIA TODAY)-- The 2016 Taiwan International Fruits & Vegetables Show (TFVS) successfully concluded from November 10-12, 2016 at the Kaohsiung...
iMT Taiwan 2016 Unveiled Top Technologies from Asia's Metal Industry Leaders
Dec 30, 2016

TAIPEI --(ASIA TODAY)-- With 137 exhibiting companies from 15 countries, International Metal Technology Taiwan (iMT Taiwan) 2016 concluded with high spirits. For...
TCEB Unveils Development Strategies and Action Plans for 2017
Dec 27, 2016

Bangkok, 22 December 2016 - TCEB today announced its 2017 MICE Development Plan, reflecting the Government's vision to drive the country towards stability,...
Dubai Hosts the 1st Edition of Men's Health Congress
Dec 23, 2016

Dubai– United Arab Emirates, 23rd of December 2016: INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions --(ASIA TODAY)-- member of INDEX Holding announced the 1st edition of Men’s...
Taiwan Excellence Pavilion Participated in the Thailand Innovation & Design Expo
Dec 22, 2016

Taiwan Excellence participated in the Thailand Innovation & Design Expo (TIDE) for the second time. Taiwan Excellence joined TIDE two years ago, and received...
Taipei hands over World Design Capital designation to Mexico City at December 2016 Convocation Ceremony
Dec 22, 2016

Taipei celebrates year of design-led achievements and looks forward to continued integration of design thinking into urban living

Wednesday, December 21,...
2,000+ Buyers Visit First HKTDC Lifestyle Expo In New Delhi
Dec 21, 2016

21 December 2016 – The inaugural HKTDC Lifestyle Expo in New Delhi welcomed more than 2,000 trade buyers during its two-day run on 19 and 20 December 2016, as...
Exhibitors Are Enthusiastic to Introduce Their Latest Industrial Automation Technologies at SIAF 2017
Dec 21, 2016

Industry enthusiastic about SPS – Industrial Automation Fair Guangzhou 2017: over 90% of exhibition space booked
Concurrent seminars will gather...
Asian Scientist Launches Asia's First Supercomputing Magazine
Jan 05, 2017

AsianScientist (Jan. 5, 2017) --(ASIA TODAY)-- Singapore-based publisher Asian Scientist Publishing Pte Ltd has launched Supercomputing Asia, a new print title...
Changi Airport launches Living Lab to create next generation of solutions for the airport
Jan 05, 2017

SINGAPORE, 5 January 2017 – Changi Airport is set to transform its operations for the future, with a new S$50 million programme to drive innovation over the next...
Evonik successfully completes acquisition of Air Products specialty additives business
Jan 04, 2017

• Transaction approved by antitrust authorities
• Integration process underway
• Synergies of US$80 million and tax benefits with net present value...
Group Lease PCL (SET:GL) Expanding to 20 Countries in 2017
Jan 04, 2017

BANGKOK - In its quest to become a "global" company, SET-listed digital finance firm Group Lease Public Company Limited ("GL", SET:GL) is embarking on another...
Xoom Expands Reach in Asia with Fast Bank Deposit Service to Japan
Jan 03, 2017

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xoom, a leading digital money transfer provider, today announced it will be expanding its service in Asia, making it easier for...
TCL Display Formed a Joint Venture with Wuhan CSOT and Officially Changes Company Name to China Display Optoelectronics Technology (CDOT)
Dec 30, 2016

(30 December 2016, Hong Kong) - TCL Display Technology Holdings Limited ("TCL Display" or the "Group"; HKSE stock code: 334), the leading provider of small-to-...
Azure Power Wins 50 MW Solar Power Project under SECI Auction
Dec 27, 2016

NEW DELHI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Azure Power (NYSE:AZRE), a leading solar power producer in India, announced that it has won a 50 MW solar power project under the...
ETRI Leads the World in Broadcasting and Media Technology
Dec 24, 2016

Daejeon, KOREA - ETRI's broadcasting and media technology has been globally recognized as a leader of related technologies around the world. ETRI is gaining...
SATO Acquires Inline Digital Printing Leader DataLase
Dec 22, 2016

Tokyo, December 22, 2016 --(ASIA TODAY)-- SATO, a leading global provider of Auto-ID solutions that empowers workforces and streamlines operations acquired a...
8IH's Hemus successfully organised DJ Run Festival in Yangon, Myanmar
Dec 21, 2016

21 December 2016, Singapore - 8I Holdings Limited (ASX: 8IH) ("8IH" or "the Group") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Hemus Pacific Private Limited ("...
The Art of Doing Business in China
Jan 03, 2017

A dynamic business environment, evolving regulations, and weak due diligence are some of the challenges facing new business entrants in China.
From Korean Orphan to French Minister
Jan 01, 2017

Fleur Pellerin has overcome both racism and sexism to find success in con-servative French political and business circles. At the invitation of Common-Wealth...
CUHK Leads Multinational Study on New Treatment Paradigm for Mutated Lung Cancer
Dec 30, 2016

A multinational study led by the Faculty of Medicine of The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) has led to new treatment paradigm for epidermal growth factor...
Indonesia Revives Plan To Cut Three Zeros From Its Rupiah Banknotes
Dec 27, 2016

Just on the day when Indonesia’s central bank revealed newly designed rupiah notes that will replace the ones in use since the year 2000, the bank’s Senior...
A Quick Intro to Digital PR
Dec 13, 2016

We live in a noisy world. With so many sources of information, education, entertainment, and news, it’s becoming harder for PR professionals to deliver their...
Finding Talent that Thrives on Change
Dec 13, 2016

Alif Khalfan heads product development at Disney Consumer Products and is constantly on the lookout for top talent. He offers his insights on where education is...
Cashing in on Credit
Dec 09, 2016

Low credit card use in Southeast Asia is driving demand for online payment services.

ASEAN's rapid economic growth – together with its typically young and...
Laos To Build More Hydropower Plants
Jan 02, 2017

Despite domestic and regional criticism, the government of Laos sticks to its plan to build more hydropower plants in the country in its aim to become the “...
Myanmar Farmers Enter Modern Age With 3D Printing Technology
Dec 28, 2016

Farmers in Myanmar, notoriously under-equipped with agricultural tools, made a virtue out of necessity of deploying 3D printing technology to create bespoke...
Asia’s greenest countries
Dec 19, 2016

Asia is rapidly emerging as the leading continent for advanced green technologies. Three countries – each with different focuses – offer the rest of the world...
UN agency urges investing in agriculture science and technology to achieve 2030 zero hunger target
Dec 14, 2016

13 December 2016 – The United Nations announced today at a meeting of the world’s top agricultural scientists, that in order to achieve world’s Sustainable...
Women Use Solar Power to Light Up Rural Villages in India
Dec 08, 2016

Social enterprise creates jobs while promoting clean energy

“We are extremely happy and will continue our services for income generation and for changing...
Pollution shrinks VN GDP by 5%
Nov 30, 2016

HÀ NỘI — Each year, environmental pollution causes Việt Nam an economic loss of 5 per cent of its gross domestic product (GDP) and the figure is expected to rise...
​NTU to build an offshore integrated system of renewable energy sources
Nov 21, 2016

Nanyang Technological University (NTU Singapore) is building an offshore system that will integrate multiple renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, tidal...
Lao PDR Weaves a Renewable Energy Future
Nov 18, 2016

Thongkang Village, Lao People’s Democratic Republic - Construction of the Nam Ngum hydropower plant started in 1968. Harnessing the power of the country’s...
 
 