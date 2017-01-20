 
The Association of...
Giftionery Taipei Enters Its 71st Year in 2017
Jan 20, 2017

The 71st edition of Taiwan's longest running exhibition, Giftionery Taipei, will be held at TWTC Hall 1 from April 26 to 29, 2017. The show will gather 530...
Overseas pavilions to reveal region-specific lighting developments
Jan 19, 2017

HONG KONG --(ASIA TODAY)-- From 9 – 12 June 2017, Asia’s most influential and comprehensive lighting and LED event – the Guangzhou International Lighting...
New INNOVATE SHELTER competition launched for AP Housing Forum
Jan 19, 2017

HONG KONG, January 19, 2017 --(ASIA TODAY)-- For the first time, applications are being accepted for the ‘INNOVATE.SHELTER’ competition, a new Asia-Pacific...
IFFS 2017 Melds Trade and Design In A Powerhouse Event
Jan 18, 2017

Singapore, 18 January 2017 --(ASIA TODAY)--　With barely two months to the International Furniture Fair Singapore 2017, preparations for the show are now in full...
IMPACT Continuously Organized SIMA ASEAN 2017 Aiming to Develop Agriculture Sector
Jan 18, 2017

Bangkok, Thailand --(ASIA TODAY)-- IMPACT, together with COMEXPOSIUM and AXEMA from France, presents the 3rd editions of SIMA ASEAN Thailand 2017 – Asia’s...
Hong Kong Fashion Week for Fall/Winter Kicks Off Today
Jan 16, 2017

16 January 2017 – The 48th Hong Kong Fashion Week for Fall/Winter, a superb fashion sourcing platform in Asia, opened today at the Hong Kong Convention and...
ITRI Introduces Intelligent Vision System for Companion Robots at CES 2017
Jan 15, 2017

ITRI will introduce and demonstrate its Intelligent Vision System for Companion Robots at CES 2017. Potential partners and attendees are invited to booth #2015,...
Hong Kong International Licensing Show Closes on a High Note
Jan 11, 2017

11 January 2017 – Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the 15th Hong Kong International Licensing Show, the world’s second-largest and...
SingaPlural 2017: Stories – A New Perspective
Jan 11, 2017

SINGAPORE, January 10, 2017 --(ASIA TODAY)-- SingaPlural – held from March 7-12 – celebrates its 6th anniversary with new stories to tell. Themed: “Stories – A...
The Future of Networked Communications: Transformative Innovations for Every Industry
Jan 10, 2017

InfoComm China 2017, Asia Pacific’s premier professional AudioVisual and Information Communications Technology show, to feature exciting new platforms and richer...
Asia’s Largest Licensing Show Opens Today
Jan 09, 2017

9 January 2017 – Hong Kong is Asia’s foremost licensing hub, and the Hong Kong International Licensing Show, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council...
ISH China & CIHE 2017 debuts intelligent household solutions in an extended home comfort product profile
Jan 04, 2017

SHANGHAI --(ASIA TODAY)-- ISH China & CIHE – China International Trade Fair for Heating, Ventilation, Air-Conditioning, Sanitation & Home Comfort Systems...
A Great Success of TIM Expo and EDME Expo
Jan 04, 2017

SHANGHAI --(ASIA TODAY)-- Commitment to provide the solutions of thermal insulation, fire prevention, waterproof and finishing system for sustainable building,...
Innovation on Show at StocExpo Europe 2017
Jan 04, 2017

More than 200 organisations, including Honeywell, Emerson Automation Solutions, Verwater, Endress+Hauser, Siemens and Silverwing have already booked stands for...
Philippines International Beauty Trade Show Pioneer is Back at philbeauty 2017
Jan 03, 2017

MANILA, Philippines, Jan. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- philbeauty, the pioneer and the only international beauty trade show in the Philippines, is back for its third...
TAIPEI CYCLE to Celebrate 30th Anniversary in 2017
Jan 03, 2017

TAITRA will be holding the 30th edition of TAIPEI CYCLE at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center and TWTC Exhibition Hall 1 on March 22-25, 2017.

In...
AGTech Makes Breakthrough in Official China Poker Market
Jan 18, 2017

(18 January 2017, Hong Kong): - AGTech Holdings Limited (together with its subsidiaries "AGTech") is pleased to announce that AGTech was recently awarded an...
Dialog Semiconductor Powers Next-Generation Connected Cars
Jan 18, 2017

Automotive-grade, multiphase 12A DC-DC buck converter offers high efficiency over a wide output range
CNIT Signs Follow-up Sale of Cloud-based Elevator Ad Terminals for Beijing and Shanghai
Jan 18, 2017

SHENZHEN, China, January 17, 2017 -- China Information Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq:CNIT), a provider of cloud-app technologies for city IoT platforms, digital ad...
Kerry Logistics Crowned Outstanding Logistics Solution Provider at Quamnet Outstanding Enterprise Awards 2016
Jan 15, 2017

Hong Kong, 13 January 2017 - Kerry Logistics Network Limited ('Kerry Logistics' or the 'Company'; Stock Code 636.HK), Asia's leading logistics service provider,...
Colt to Invest Significant Capital in Asia with Series of Metro Area Network Initiatives
Jan 12, 2017

Singapore, Hong Kong and Tokyo - Colt, the global high bandwidth network provider, announced today it will expand and enhance the Colt IQ Network(TM) in...
Asian Scientist Launches Asia's First Supercomputing Magazine
Jan 05, 2017

AsianScientist (Jan. 5, 2017) --(ASIA TODAY)-- Singapore-based publisher Asian Scientist Publishing Pte Ltd has launched Supercomputing Asia, a new print title...
Changi Airport launches Living Lab to create next generation of solutions for the airport
Jan 05, 2017

SINGAPORE, 5 January 2017 – Changi Airport is set to transform its operations for the future, with a new S$50 million programme to drive innovation over the next...
Evonik successfully completes acquisition of Air Products specialty additives business
Jan 04, 2017

• Transaction approved by antitrust authorities
• Integration process underway
• Synergies of US$80 million and tax benefits with net present value...
Group Lease PCL (SET:GL) Expanding to 20 Countries in 2017
Jan 04, 2017

BANGKOK - In its quest to become a "global" company, SET-listed digital finance firm Group Lease Public Company Limited ("GL", SET:GL) is embarking on another...
Xoom Expands Reach in Asia with Fast Bank Deposit Service to Japan
Jan 03, 2017

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xoom, a leading digital money transfer provider, today announced it will be expanding its service in Asia, making it easier for...
Construction Set To Begin For World’s Tallest Twin Tower In Phnom Penh
Jan 22, 2017

A Chinese construction consortium won a $2.7-billion contract to build a 133-story twin-tower commercial skyscraper in Phnom Penh which – at a height of 560...
A Taste of Southeast Asia
Jan 21, 2017

Southeast Asian F&B brands see Hong Kong as a key market in their expansion plans.

Often dubbed the food capital of Asia, Hong Kong’s culinary scene...
Encouraging Asia's Young Women to Pursue Science and Technology
Jan 15, 2017

Women scientists strengthen network in Lower Mekong

January 2017—My Bach, a biotechnology undergraduate student in Hanoi, is passionate about pursuing a...
Mobile-first Market
Jan 14, 2017

Despite low levels of Internet penetration, Indonesia is considered among the most potentially lucrative e-commerce markets in Southeast Asia.

By ASEAN...
First Homemade Smartphone Brand Launched In Laos
Jan 12, 2017

Laos’ first domestic smartphone brand will be introduced to shops and agencies in Vientiane and the country’s provinces this month after a local IT company began...
The Art of Doing Business in China
Jan 03, 2017

A dynamic business environment, evolving regulations, and weak due diligence are some of the challenges facing new business entrants in China.
From Korean Orphan to French Minister
Jan 01, 2017

Fleur Pellerin has overcome both racism and sexism to find success in con-servative French political and business circles. At the invitation of Common-Wealth...
CUHK Leads Multinational Study on New Treatment Paradigm for Mutated Lung Cancer
Dec 30, 2016

A multinational study led by the Faculty of Medicine of The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) has led to new treatment paradigm for epidermal growth factor...
Laos To Build More Hydropower Plants
Jan 02, 2017

Despite domestic and regional criticism, the government of Laos sticks to its plan to build more hydropower plants in the country in its aim to become the “...
Myanmar Farmers Enter Modern Age With 3D Printing Technology
Dec 28, 2016

Farmers in Myanmar, notoriously under-equipped with agricultural tools, made a virtue out of necessity of deploying 3D printing technology to create bespoke...
Asia’s greenest countries
Dec 19, 2016

Asia is rapidly emerging as the leading continent for advanced green technologies. Three countries – each with different focuses – offer the rest of the world...
UN agency urges investing in agriculture science and technology to achieve 2030 zero hunger target
Dec 14, 2016

13 December 2016 – The United Nations announced today at a meeting of the world’s top agricultural scientists, that in order to achieve world’s Sustainable...
Women Use Solar Power to Light Up Rural Villages in India
Dec 08, 2016

Social enterprise creates jobs while promoting clean energy

“We are extremely happy and will continue our services for income generation and for changing...
Pollution shrinks VN GDP by 5%
Nov 30, 2016

HÀ NỘI — Each year, environmental pollution causes Việt Nam an economic loss of 5 per cent of its gross domestic product (GDP) and the figure is expected to rise...
​NTU to build an offshore integrated system of renewable energy sources
Nov 21, 2016

Nanyang Technological University (NTU Singapore) is building an offshore system that will integrate multiple renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, tidal...
Lao PDR Weaves a Renewable Energy Future
Nov 18, 2016

Thongkang Village, Lao People’s Democratic Republic - Construction of the Nam Ngum hydropower plant started in 1968. Harnessing the power of the country’s...
 
 