Dec 30, 2016
TAIPEI --(ASIA TODAY)-- With 137 exhibiting companies from 15 countries, International Metal Technology Taiwan (iMT Taiwan) 2016 concluded with high spirits. For...
Dec 27, 2016
Bangkok, 22 December 2016 - TCEB today announced its 2017 MICE Development Plan, reflecting the Government's vision to drive the country towards stability,...
Dec 23, 2016
Dubai– United Arab Emirates, 23rd of December 2016: INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions --(ASIA TODAY)-- member of INDEX Holding announced the 1st edition of Men’s...
Dec 22, 2016
Taiwan Excellence participated in the Thailand Innovation & Design Expo (TIDE) for the second time. Taiwan Excellence joined TIDE two years ago, and received...
Dec 22, 2016
Taipei celebrates year of design-led achievements and looks forward to continued integration of design thinking into urban living
Wednesday, December 21,...
Dec 21, 2016
21 December 2016 – The inaugural HKTDC Lifestyle Expo in New Delhi welcomed more than 2,000 trade buyers during its two-day run on 19 and 20 December 2016, as...
Dec 21, 2016
Industry enthusiastic about SPS – Industrial Automation Fair Guangzhou 2017: over 90% of exhibition space booked
Concurrent seminars will gather...
Dec 20, 2016
HONG KONG --(ASIA TODAY)-- Water Expo China 2016, held from 15 – 17 November at the New China International Exhibition Center in Beijing, was jointly organised...
Dec 19, 2016
GUANGZHOU --(ASIA TODAY)-- The 11th edition of Asiamold – Guangzhou International Mould & Die Exhibition will open its doors from 1 – 3 March 2017 at the...
Dec 19, 2016
HONG KONG --(ASIA TODAY)-- Eco Expo Asia 2016 closed amid great acclaim with record-breaking exhibitor and visitor numbers. Held from 26 – 29 October, the Expo...
Dec 19, 2016
Hong Kong event in September 2017 is expected to draw more than 300 delegates
Dec 16, 2016
TOKYO --(ASIA TODAY)-- FOOD TABLE in JAPAN 2017 Organizer Consortium will hold four concurrent exhibitions and business talk events concerning food from February...
Dec 16, 2016
TOKYO --(ASIA TODAY)-- The New Supermarket Association of Japan [Head Office: Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, President: Kiyoshi Yokoyama (CEO of ARCS COMPANY, LIMITED)]...
Dec 15, 2016
15 December 2016 – The 10th Asian Financial Forum (AFF), jointly organised by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government and the Hong Kong...
Dec 15, 2016
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea --(ASIA TODAY)-- The inaugural Papua New Guinea Petroleum & Energy Summit is the only strategic event endorsed by the Ministry...
Dec 14, 2016
UAE to record 5.9 per cent annual growth in international passengers; $100 billion worth of airport expansion projects in the GCC; Passenger demand to double...
Dec 30, 2016
(30 December 2016, Hong Kong) - TCL Display Technology Holdings Limited ("TCL Display" or the "Group"; HKSE stock code: 334), the leading provider of small-to-...
Dec 27, 2016
NEW DELHI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Azure Power (NYSE:AZRE), a leading solar power producer in India, announced that it has won a 50 MW solar power project under the...
Dec 24, 2016
Daejeon, KOREA - ETRI's broadcasting and media technology has been globally recognized as a leader of related technologies around the world. ETRI is gaining...
Dec 22, 2016
Tokyo, December 22, 2016 --(ASIA TODAY)-- SATO, a leading global provider of Auto-ID solutions that empowers workforces and streamlines operations acquired a...
Dec 21, 2016
21 December 2016, Singapore - 8I Holdings Limited (ASX: 8IH) ("8IH" or "the Group") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Hemus Pacific Private Limited ("...
Dec 19, 2016
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ODG (Osterhout Design Group), a leading designer and manufacturer of augmented, virtual and mixed reality smartglasses and...
Dec 16, 2016
SINGAPORE, 16 December 2016 – Changi Airport Group (CAG) announced today the completion of construction for its new passenger terminal building, Terminal 4 (T4...
Dec 15, 2016
Hamburg, 14 December 2016 --(ASIA TODAY)-- Samudera Indonesia has appointed Rickmers Shipmanagement, which belongs to the Rickmers Group, as the new Technical...
Dec 14, 2016
Singapore pilots Dutch land reclamation approach
Amersfoort, the Netherlands, 12 December 2016 --(ASIA TODAY)-- Singapore has announced it will build a...
Dec 14, 2016
Singapore --(ASIA TODAY)--December 2016: Since the beta launch of Arcadier Marketplaces in July 2016 more than 400 marketplaces from around the world have been...
Dec 30, 2016
A multinational study led by the Faculty of Medicine of The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) has led to new treatment paradigm for epidermal growth factor...
Dec 27, 2016
Just on the day when Indonesia’s central bank revealed newly designed rupiah notes that will replace the ones in use since the year 2000, the bank’s Senior...
Dec 21, 2016
With China among the world's largest e-commerce markets, digital businesses are facilitating cross-border sales between European vendors and mainland consumers...
Dec 13, 2016
We live in a noisy world. With so many sources of information, education, entertainment, and news, it’s becoming harder for PR professionals to deliver their...
Dec 13, 2016
Alif Khalfan heads product development at Disney Consumer Products and is constantly on the lookout for top talent. He offers his insights on where education is...
Dec 09, 2016
Low credit card use in Southeast Asia is driving demand for online payment services.
ASEAN's rapid economic growth – together with its typically young and...
Dec 07, 2016
New practices in multigrade classrooms develop 1 million new readers
November 2016—Multigrade classrooms—which combine classes of students from at least...
Nov 19, 2016
With the advance of medical technology, physicians need to communicate not only with patients but also with engineers. The definition of “professional" now...
Dec 28, 2016
Farmers in Myanmar, notoriously under-equipped with agricultural tools, made a virtue out of necessity of deploying 3D printing technology to create bespoke...
Dec 19, 2016
Asia is rapidly emerging as the leading continent for advanced green technologies. Three countries – each with different focuses – offer the rest of the world...
Dec 14, 2016
13 December 2016 – The United Nations announced today at a meeting of the world’s top agricultural scientists, that in order to achieve world’s Sustainable...
Dec 08, 2016
Social enterprise creates jobs while promoting clean energy
“We are extremely happy and will continue our services for income generation and for changing...
Nov 30, 2016
HÀ NỘI — Each year, environmental pollution causes Việt Nam an economic loss of 5 per cent of its gross domestic product (GDP) and the figure is expected to rise...
Nov 21, 2016
Nanyang Technological University (NTU Singapore) is building an offshore system that will integrate multiple renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, tidal...
Nov 18, 2016
Thongkang Village, Lao People’s Democratic Republic - Construction of the Nam Ngum hydropower plant started in 1968. Harnessing the power of the country’s...
Oct 28, 2016
SINGAPORE, 27 October 2016 --(ASIA TODAY)-- The ASEAN Centre for Energy (ACE) and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) launched Thursday their joint...
