|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A dynamic business environment, evolving regulations, and weak due diligence are some of the challenges facing new business entrants in China.
Data from China’s State Administration for Industry and Commerce show foreign-funded companies in the Chinese mainland topped 481,200 in 2015. As...
|
|
|
|
|
Feb 03, 2017
Boosting capacity, reducing costs and meeting environmental standards are key priorities for operators in 2017 as the oil price slowly rebounds and demand for...
|
Feb 01, 2017
There will also be a Taiwan Hardware and HandTool e-Commerce Pavilion featuring the key B2B platforms of Taiwan in Hall 2.2A020. Among the platforms will be...
|
Jan 26, 2017
HONG KONG --(ASIA TODAY)- With around 200 exhibitors already confirmed to participate, the Spring Edition of Intertextile Shanghai Home Textiles is set to return...
|
Jan 25, 2017
TAIPEI --(ASIA TODAY)-- The annual Taiwan Hardware Show (THS) will be back this year with the latest premium products manufactured by international and Taiwan’s...
|
Jan 24, 2017
MENA Food Production 2030 launches at Global Forum for Innovations in Agriculture
Abu Dhabi, UAE, 23 January 2017: Abu Dhabi is set to play a leading...
|
Jan 24, 2017
Stockholm Furniture & Light Fair, February 7-11, is the world’s largest meeting place for Scandinavian furniture and light design. This is further enhanced...
|
Jan 23, 2017
StocExpo Europe 2017 returns to The Ahoy Rotterdam on 28-30 March with a brand-new conference format designed to boost networking and enable terminals, traders,...
|
Jan 22, 2017
Dubai International Boat Show marks 25-year milestone with global showcase as spectacular new developments look to boost thriving boating and watersports...
|
Jan 20, 2017
The 71st edition of Taiwan's longest running exhibition, Giftionery Taipei, will be held at TWTC Hall 1 from April 26 to 29, 2017. The show will gather 530...
|
Jan 19, 2017
HONG KONG --(ASIA TODAY)-- From 9 – 12 June 2017, Asia’s most influential and comprehensive lighting and LED event – the Guangzhou International Lighting...
|
Jan 19, 2017
HONG KONG, January 19, 2017 --(ASIA TODAY)-- For the first time, applications are being accepted for the ‘INNOVATE.SHELTER’ competition, a new Asia-Pacific...
|
Jan 18, 2017
Singapore, 18 January 2017 --(ASIA TODAY)-- With barely two months to the International Furniture Fair Singapore 2017, preparations for the show are now in full...
|
Jan 18, 2017
Bangkok, Thailand --(ASIA TODAY)-- IMPACT, together with COMEXPOSIUM and AXEMA from France, presents the 3rd editions of SIMA ASEAN Thailand 2017 – Asia’s...
|
Jan 16, 2017
16 January 2017 – The 48th Hong Kong Fashion Week for Fall/Winter, a superb fashion sourcing platform in Asia, opened today at the Hong Kong Convention and...
|
Jan 15, 2017
ITRI will introduce and demonstrate its Intelligent Vision System for Companion Robots at CES 2017. Potential partners and attendees are invited to booth #2015,...
|
Jan 11, 2017
11 January 2017 – Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the 15th Hong Kong International Licensing Show, the world’s second-largest and...
|
|
|
Feb 02, 2017
SINGAPORE - New Silkroutes Group Limited ("NSG") will acquire an 80% stake in New York-based CG Capital Markets Holdings LLC ("CGCMH") and all its subsidiaries,...
|
Feb 01, 2017
HONG KONG - CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ("CITIC Telecom CPC"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited ("CITIC...
|
Jan 18, 2017
(18 January 2017, Hong Kong): - AGTech Holdings Limited (together with its subsidiaries "AGTech") is pleased to announce that AGTech was recently awarded an...
|
Jan 18, 2017
Automotive-grade, multiphase 12A DC-DC buck converter offers high efficiency over a wide output range
|
Jan 18, 2017
SHENZHEN, China, January 17, 2017 -- China Information Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq:CNIT), a provider of cloud-app technologies for city IoT platforms, digital ad...
|
Jan 15, 2017
Hong Kong, 13 January 2017 - Kerry Logistics Network Limited ('Kerry Logistics' or the 'Company'; Stock Code 636.HK), Asia's leading logistics service provider,...
|
Jan 12, 2017
Singapore, Hong Kong and Tokyo - Colt, the global high bandwidth network provider, announced today it will expand and enhance the Colt IQ Network(TM) in...
|
Jan 05, 2017
AsianScientist (Jan. 5, 2017) --(ASIA TODAY)-- Singapore-based publisher Asian Scientist Publishing Pte Ltd has launched Supercomputing Asia, a new print title...
|
Jan 05, 2017
SINGAPORE, 5 January 2017 – Changi Airport is set to transform its operations for the future, with a new S$50 million programme to drive innovation over the next...
|
Jan 04, 2017
• Transaction approved by antitrust authorities
• Integration process underway
• Synergies of US$80 million and tax benefits with net present value...
|
|
|
Jan 25, 2017
Tainan, Taiwan - The Exploration of energization and Radiation in Geospace (ERG) satellite mission co-led by research centers in Japan and Taiwan was launched at...
|
Jan 22, 2017
A Chinese construction consortium won a $2.7-billion contract to build a 133-story twin-tower commercial skyscraper in Phnom Penh which – at a height of 560...
|
Jan 21, 2017
Southeast Asian F&B brands see Hong Kong as a key market in their expansion plans.
Often dubbed the food capital of Asia, Hong Kong’s culinary scene...
|
Jan 15, 2017
Women scientists strengthen network in Lower Mekong
January 2017—My Bach, a biotechnology undergraduate student in Hanoi, is passionate about pursuing a...
|
Jan 14, 2017
Despite low levels of Internet penetration, Indonesia is considered among the most potentially lucrative e-commerce markets in Southeast Asia.
By ASEAN...
|
Jan 12, 2017
Laos’ first domestic smartphone brand will be introduced to shops and agencies in Vientiane and the country’s provinces this month after a local IT company began...
|
Jan 03, 2017
A dynamic business environment, evolving regulations, and weak due diligence are some of the challenges facing new business entrants in China.
|
Jan 01, 2017
Fleur Pellerin has overcome both racism and sexism to find success in con-servative French political and business circles. At the invitation of Common-Wealth...
|
|
|
Jan 27, 2017
SINGAPORE - As Asia and the world prepare to celebrate the Lunar New Year, CropLife Asia encouraged those ringing in the 'Year of the Rooster' to remember the...
|
Jan 26, 2017
Ulaanbaatar, January 24, 2017 — On January 19, The Asia Foundation’s Country Representative in Mongolia Meloney C. Lindberg and J. Batbayasgalan, Ulaanbaatar’s...
|
Jan 25, 2017
Innovations like the ‘net house’ offer farmers a way to greater prosperity
January 2017—Fish farmer turned entrepreneur, Gibran Huzaifah, 26, strives...
|
Jan 02, 2017
Despite domestic and regional criticism, the government of Laos sticks to its plan to build more hydropower plants in the country in its aim to become the “...
|
Dec 28, 2016
Farmers in Myanmar, notoriously under-equipped with agricultural tools, made a virtue out of necessity of deploying 3D printing technology to create bespoke...
|
Dec 19, 2016
Asia is rapidly emerging as the leading continent for advanced green technologies. Three countries – each with different focuses – offer the rest of the world...
|
Dec 14, 2016
13 December 2016 – The United Nations announced today at a meeting of the world’s top agricultural scientists, that in order to achieve world’s Sustainable...
|
Dec 08, 2016
Social enterprise creates jobs while promoting clean energy
“We are extremely happy and will continue our services for income generation and for changing...
|
|
|