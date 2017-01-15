|
Women scientists strengthen network in Lower Mekong
January 2017—My Bach, a biotechnology undergraduate student in Hanoi, is passionate about pursuing a career in science, but concerned about the low number of female colleagues in the field in Southeast Asia.
The Association of...
Jan 15, 2017
ITRI will introduce and demonstrate its Intelligent Vision System for Companion Robots at CES 2017. Potential partners and attendees are invited to booth #2015,...
Jan 11, 2017
11 January 2017 – Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the 15th Hong Kong International Licensing Show, the world’s second-largest and...
Jan 11, 2017
SINGAPORE, January 10, 2017 --(ASIA TODAY)-- SingaPlural – held from March 7-12 – celebrates its 6th anniversary with new stories to tell. Themed: “Stories – A...
Jan 10, 2017
InfoComm China 2017, Asia Pacific’s premier professional AudioVisual and Information Communications Technology show, to feature exciting new platforms and richer...
Jan 09, 2017
9 January 2017 – Hong Kong is Asia’s foremost licensing hub, and the Hong Kong International Licensing Show, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council...
Jan 04, 2017
SHANGHAI --(ASIA TODAY)-- ISH China & CIHE – China International Trade Fair for Heating, Ventilation, Air-Conditioning, Sanitation & Home Comfort Systems...
Jan 04, 2017
SHANGHAI --(ASIA TODAY)-- Commitment to provide the solutions of thermal insulation, fire prevention, waterproof and finishing system for sustainable building,...
Jan 04, 2017
More than 200 organisations, including Honeywell, Emerson Automation Solutions, Verwater, Endress+Hauser, Siemens and Silverwing have already booked stands for...
Jan 03, 2017
MANILA, Philippines, Jan. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- philbeauty, the pioneer and the only international beauty trade show in the Philippines, is back for its third...
Jan 03, 2017
TAITRA will be holding the 30th edition of TAIPEI CYCLE at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center and TWTC Exhibition Hall 1 on March 22-25, 2017.
In...
Jan 03, 2017
The Taipei International Machine Tool Show (TIMTOS 2017) is set to open at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center on March 7, 2017.
According to show...
Jan 02, 2017
KAOHSIUNG --(ASIA TODAY)-- The 2016 Taiwan International Fruits & Vegetables Show (TFVS) successfully concluded from November 10-12, 2016 at the Kaohsiung...
Dec 30, 2016
TAIPEI --(ASIA TODAY)-- With 137 exhibiting companies from 15 countries, International Metal Technology Taiwan (iMT Taiwan) 2016 concluded with high spirits. For...
Dec 27, 2016
Bangkok, 22 December 2016 - TCEB today announced its 2017 MICE Development Plan, reflecting the Government's vision to drive the country towards stability,...
Dec 23, 2016
Dubai– United Arab Emirates, 23rd of December 2016: INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions --(ASIA TODAY)-- member of INDEX Holding announced the 1st edition of Men’s...
Dec 22, 2016
Taiwan Excellence participated in the Thailand Innovation & Design Expo (TIDE) for the second time. Taiwan Excellence joined TIDE two years ago, and received...
Jan 15, 2017
Hong Kong, 13 January 2017 - Kerry Logistics Network Limited ('Kerry Logistics' or the 'Company'; Stock Code 636.HK), Asia's leading logistics service provider,...
Jan 12, 2017
Singapore, Hong Kong and Tokyo - Colt, the global high bandwidth network provider, announced today it will expand and enhance the Colt IQ Network(TM) in...
Jan 05, 2017
AsianScientist (Jan. 5, 2017) --(ASIA TODAY)-- Singapore-based publisher Asian Scientist Publishing Pte Ltd has launched Supercomputing Asia, a new print title...
Jan 05, 2017
SINGAPORE, 5 January 2017 – Changi Airport is set to transform its operations for the future, with a new S$50 million programme to drive innovation over the next...
Jan 04, 2017
• Transaction approved by antitrust authorities
• Integration process underway
• Synergies of US$80 million and tax benefits with net present value...
Jan 04, 2017
BANGKOK - In its quest to become a "global" company, SET-listed digital finance firm Group Lease Public Company Limited ("GL", SET:GL) is embarking on another...
Jan 03, 2017
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xoom, a leading digital money transfer provider, today announced it will be expanding its service in Asia, making it easier for...
Dec 30, 2016
(30 December 2016, Hong Kong) - TCL Display Technology Holdings Limited ("TCL Display" or the "Group"; HKSE stock code: 334), the leading provider of small-to-...
Dec 27, 2016
NEW DELHI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Azure Power (NYSE:AZRE), a leading solar power producer in India, announced that it has won a 50 MW solar power project under the...
Dec 24, 2016
Daejeon, KOREA - ETRI's broadcasting and media technology has been globally recognized as a leader of related technologies around the world. ETRI is gaining...
Jan 15, 2017
Jan 14, 2017
Despite low levels of Internet penetration, Indonesia is considered among the most potentially lucrative e-commerce markets in Southeast Asia.
By ASEAN...
Jan 12, 2017
Laos’ first domestic smartphone brand will be introduced to shops and agencies in Vientiane and the country’s provinces this month after a local IT company began...
Jan 03, 2017
A dynamic business environment, evolving regulations, and weak due diligence are some of the challenges facing new business entrants in China.
Jan 01, 2017
Fleur Pellerin has overcome both racism and sexism to find success in con-servative French political and business circles. At the invitation of Common-Wealth...
Dec 30, 2016
A multinational study led by the Faculty of Medicine of The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) has led to new treatment paradigm for epidermal growth factor...
Dec 27, 2016
Just on the day when Indonesia’s central bank revealed newly designed rupiah notes that will replace the ones in use since the year 2000, the bank’s Senior...
Dec 21, 2016
With China among the world's largest e-commerce markets, digital businesses are facilitating cross-border sales between European vendors and mainland consumers...
Jan 02, 2017
Despite domestic and regional criticism, the government of Laos sticks to its plan to build more hydropower plants in the country in its aim to become the “...
Dec 28, 2016
Farmers in Myanmar, notoriously under-equipped with agricultural tools, made a virtue out of necessity of deploying 3D printing technology to create bespoke...
Dec 19, 2016
Asia is rapidly emerging as the leading continent for advanced green technologies. Three countries – each with different focuses – offer the rest of the world...
Dec 14, 2016
13 December 2016 – The United Nations announced today at a meeting of the world’s top agricultural scientists, that in order to achieve world’s Sustainable...
Dec 08, 2016
Social enterprise creates jobs while promoting clean energy
“We are extremely happy and will continue our services for income generation and for changing...
Nov 30, 2016
HÀ NỘI — Each year, environmental pollution causes Việt Nam an economic loss of 5 per cent of its gross domestic product (GDP) and the figure is expected to rise...
Nov 21, 2016
Nanyang Technological University (NTU Singapore) is building an offshore system that will integrate multiple renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, tidal...
Nov 18, 2016
Thongkang Village, Lao People’s Democratic Republic - Construction of the Nam Ngum hydropower plant started in 1968. Harnessing the power of the country’s...
